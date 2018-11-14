St John’s set to ignite fireworks

ST JOHN’S Preparatory School is set to have its annual fireworks display and family fun day on Saturday to mark the end of an eventful 2018.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

The family fun day, which will be held at Thorn Park Polo Grounds in the capital, is a tradition that runs deep with the school having subsisted for almost 20 years.

One of the organisers, Kelly Austen said this year’s fun day will see performances from award-winning St John’s College Pipe Band and some of the country’s leading DJs, with several other performances lined up for the night.

“This year brings a big change with a move to Thorn Park Polo Grounds, which presents an opportunity to welcome all the families of the community as well as some fantastic entertainment,” she said.

“We can expect performances from the award-winning St John’s College Pipe Band, Zimbabwe’s leading DJs at The Movement, and popular favourite band, Evicted, to end off the night after the fireworks display, which starts at 7:30pm.”

The show was cancelled last year due to a growing concern for the stress that the fireworks put on the domestic animals in surrounding suburbs before it was moved to the new venue, off Mazowe Road, about 15 minutes from the preparatory school.

Austen said the gates are scheduled to open at 3:30pm and there will be secure parking for the families as well as “a variety of fantastic food vendors from Asian Street Food, Organiks, Pariah State to Illy Coffee and treats.”

She added that there will be a full bar stocked with local and imported beers, whiskeys and other beverages at very reasonable prices.