Nobuntu launches 3rd album

KNOWN for leaving fans thrilled, Bulawayo’s all-female ensemble Nobuntu dazzled fans with a scintillating performance during the official launch of their new album — Obabes beMbube — at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo on Saturday.

A member of the outfit, Duduzile Sibanda, told NewsDay Life & Style that the event was a success and they did not allow the rains to dampen their spirits.

“The CD presentation was a success and it was great! We had great time although we ended up having to shift it indoors because of the rains,” she said.

“The event was actually up to our expectations and it’s always an honour to present our work to our fans. The album is a good listen and we are super proud.”

Sibanda said the album was now available on the market and fans were able to get it both online on iTunes and Soundcloud and in CD format at the NGZ in Bulawayo.

Sibanda said the group was set to leave the country today for an international tour.

“We are headed to our annual Afro-American Gospel Show in Europe on November 27. We will be there for two weeks and we have been attending this annual event for the past four years. We will perform in Poland, Germany and Austria,” she added.

Obabes beMbube, the third offering in the group’s discography, comes after Thina (2013) and Ekhaya (2015).

The title is the colloquial version of “young women of Mbube” — an assertion of Nobuntu’s position as a music force in a traditionally male-dominated genre.

The launch attracted a huge crowd and there were lots of fun as the audience sang along to the music.