‘Mzembi fighting for life in SA hospital’

THE trial of former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi, who is accused of fraud, criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property involving $1,8 million, was yesterday moved to December 4 after indications from his lawyer that he was unwell and admitted to a South African hospital.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mzembi’s lawyer, Job Sikhala, told magistrate Gloria Takundwa that his client was seriously ill after undergoing an operation for an undisclosed ailment in May.

The former minister was supposed to appear on trial on November 19, 26 and 29, but the trial was moved to allow him to recuperate.

This is the second time the court had issued an administrative warrant for the former minister.

In May, the court issued an administrative warrant after his lawyer Sikhala confirmed in court that Mzembi was confined to his bed in the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Cape Town, where he was restricted from moving or travelling as his condition was serious.

While seeking a postponement at the time, Sikhala said Mzembi would take 10 days in the intensive care unit as he was unable to walk or do any other business up to a period of six weeks.

Mzembi is being charged together with Susanna Makombe Kuhudzayi and Aaron Mushoriwa.