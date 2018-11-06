Mutsvene now talent search ambassador

GOSPEL songbird Mercy Mutsvene-Nheta has been honoured by an international charity organisation — the Ruth Pasi Foundation (RPF) — which has roped her in as its talent search ambassador for people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Mutsvene-Nheta told NewsDay Life & Style that God was opening more doors for her, and she was now focused on her new role of identifying people living with disabilities in the arts sector who have exceptional talents and special skills.

“I have started the good work. If we do not help them, who will? So far, I have identified a child from St Giles who is a very talented singer,” she said.

“I am also going to plant the foundation’s vision in neighbouring countries as well as abroad to widen our network.”

The musician said PLWD were marginalised by sponsors in the arts sector who preferred popular artistes, and it was time for her to plough back into the community.

RPF founder and director Ruth Pasi, who was born in Zimbabwe and migrated to Australia, is currently in the country to assess the progress of their projects. She said the organisation was there to assist the vulnerable.

“We are in the process of building a hospital in Mt Darwin through the help of our Australian sponsors. We are targeting a 100-bed hospital and another big project where we have been given land to build a school in Mhondoro,” she said.

She also appealed to government for assistance in the setting up of a school for people living with autism, by giving them a home.

The foundation was established in 2013 in Zimbabwe with the aim of conducting health and education programmes to empower and improve the lives of the vulnerable people.

It has now spread to the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Australia, South Africa Uganda, Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda.