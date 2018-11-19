Mutare City hold DeMbare

DYNAMOS …………..(0)2

MUTARE CITY………(2)(2)

Dynamos staged a second half come back to earn a point against an already relegated Mutare City Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Mutare City Rovers had a put up a dominant display in the first half to go to the half time with a 2-0 lead, but DeMbare charged back.

Watch Mafa put the visitors ahead on the 30th minute before David Mangezi beat the half time whistle to stretch the lead.

DeMbare didn’t take too much time to reduce the lead following a Tawanda Macheke strike two minutes after the break.

Jimmy Tigere ensured a share of the spoils on the 76th minute.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was disappointed with the result as he was looking forward to another win.

“We are far from happy. We have this tendency of starting slow in most of our games. If you look at the game we lost in the Chibuku Super Cup, we conceded two goals in the first half and we came back in the second half. If you look at the game we lost against FC Platinum at Mandava, we conceded two goals in the first half and we came back stronger,” he said.

“So it’s something that we have to fight and change because when you play against Mutare City everybody expects that you get a result, but when you concede goals like that, you put yourself under unnecessary pressure. So today, it wasn’t a very good day. The performance was not to what is expected at Dynamos.”

On the other hand, Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika was happy with the result as they had nothing to lose.

“It was a game of two halves, I believe the first half belonged to us and the second half belonged to Dynamos, so I believe a draw was the fairest result. Lack of match fitness cost us because we are not training. Most of the guys we used today where just sitting at home, we just met today,” he said.