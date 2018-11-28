Music academy students graduate

The Music Crossroads Academy held its inaugural graduation ceremony in Harare last week, where several musicians and traditionalists were honoured for their participation in documenting Chiweshe drumming cultures and local guitar melodies respectively.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The 61 graduates were drawn from classes that completed their studies between 2013 and 2017.

Graduation ceremonies could not be held during the period as the Music Crossroads Trust was reviewing its curriculum.

Music Crossroads Trust director Melody Zambuko said the institution offered skills-orientated programmes.

“We had to do a lot of review to our curriculum ensuring that we offer the right thing. In the process we engaged the Ministry of Higher Education and other stakeholders. We offer certificates and diplomas in professional music. We also have national foundation courses in audio engineering,” she said, adding that some of the graduates were already working in the field.

Head of pedagogy for Music Crossroads Academy, Emmanuel Mujuru, commended those who are already working for being able to prove worthiness of skills over certificates.

“Some of you finished in 2013 and have been waiting for this day. You managed to prove that it’s not the certificate that matters. You demonstrated that it is not a piece of paper that matters and you got jobs. The most important thing is not the graduation but how you use skills you acquired,” he said.

Multi-instrumentalist Clive “Mono” Mukundu, Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zacharia, Sulumani Chimbetu, Innocent Mjintu, Donald Gogo, Knowledge Nkoma and Mula Nyaruka were awarded certificates for their participation in the documentation of mbira-guitar and sungura melodies.

Mbuya Neria Mupandira and Sekuru Anania Mupona of Dzivaguru Chimbikiza shrine, Tellmore Manhambara, Night Machingauta, Fagison Benhura, Justine Mandaza, Sheba Gweshe, Oscar Gweshe and MacFeden Muchenje from Nyakudya village were honoured for their assistance in the documentation of Chiweshe drumming cultures.