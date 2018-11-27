Mpofu wins Zim Match Play golf tourney

ZIMBABWE’S rising amateur golfer, Tafara Mpofu continues to dominate after clinching the Zim Match Play golf title at Warren Golf Club in Harare at the weekend.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The 20-year-old golfer battled it out with some top amateur golfers in the country to book the top slot, with 50 points.

Mpofu’s performance at Warren Hills came barely a week after he won the Platinum Classics Amateur Golf tournament held in Norton.

Zimbabwe Golfers’ Association (ZGA) golf development officer, Boniface Chigorimbo, expressed satisfaction with the youngster’s performance, saying the golfer had a bright future.

“Mpofu is a fighting athlete and he has a bright future ahead of him, given that the player continues to shine in every tournament he participates. Yes, he battled among the country’s top golfers and managed to outclass them all.

“All the top amateur players, with the exception of Thompson Masiya, were present. Tendai Kunaka, who had a return to golf on the previous week’s Platinum Classic, also won on his debut knockout Matchplay tournament.”

Chigorimbo said the tournament managed to attract 24 out of the expected 64, who gave an impressive show. But the day, however, belonged to Mpofu, who gave it his all to be crowned champion of the tournament.

“In the end, it was a battle of wits between the seasoned Tafara Mpofu and the ever -improving Graeme Lewis, with seasoned Shepherd Chiwaya chasing the fast-improving Promise Sumburero.

“Once again, experience triumphed as Tafara Mpofu beat Graeme Lewis, and was six up with five holes remaining. It was a wonderful show of good golf by both players,” he added.

Position Name Points

1 Mpofu Tafara 50

2 Lewis Graeme 45

3 Sumburero Promise 40

4 Chiwaya Sherpard 35

5 Nyamukondiwa Tafadzwa 30

6 Makunde Tatenda 25

7 Mativenga Norman 20

8 Mangabhai Dylan 18

9 Kombai Morton 16

10 Clever Lazarus 14

11 Kulaisi Bradley 11

12 Karemela Salimu 11

13 Tokoti Clive 8

14 Kunaka Tendai 6

15 November Tariro 4

16 Schwabane Gerald 2