Limping Foxes get rest

HARARE Basketball Association (HBA) defending champions Foxes will not participate in this week’s league matches after they were ravaged by injuries during the Zone Six basketball club championship qualifiers held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds Bulawayo last month.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The injuries were so bad to the extent that the club could not participate in their last game against Malawi’s Central Knights for the seventh and eighth position.

Foxes’ problems continue to deepen. Coach Kevin Ben confirmed that they were currently having technical and financial challenges.

They lost one of their best players (Tatenda Tswatswa) in the team before the beginning of this season and the economic hardships the country is currently facing have also affected them.

HBA president Sunny Mbofana confirmed that they would be excluded for this week’s fixture, as they don’t have an adequate pool of players fit enough for the weekend matches.

“They have been affected by injuries and Hornets are facing the same predicament, but I think they have the depth” he said.

Rivals Harare City Hornets coach Samuel Mutsvangwa feels he has enough players at his disposal that can get the job done when they face Arcadia Bucs in the afternoon.

“Going into an A league match, you are always wary of these issues. Injuries to key players are always an opportunity for other players to show what they are a capable of,” he said.

“We believe in every player that is in our camp so they will obviously step into the shoes of the injured ones. As for Arcadia, we know how they play and we are prepared for them.”

Fixtures

Today:

Women: Bunnies Women vs Bindura University, Lady lynx Women vs Chitown Warriors, Chinhoyi University Women vs UZ Sparks Women, Chinhoyi University Women vs Arcadia Bucs Women, G Academy Women vs UZ Rookies, Hustlers Women vs Green Stars Women

Men: Arcadia Bucs vs Harare City Hornets, Black Rhinos Men vs Cameo, Cheetahs Men vs Raiderz

Tomorrow:

Women: FML Women vs JBC Women, Raiders Women vs UZ Rookies, Black Rhinos Women vs Harare City Women, UZ Sparks vs Mabvuku Women

Men: Hustlers vs Arcadia Bucs, Leopards Academy vs JBC, UZ Stars vs GV Rockets