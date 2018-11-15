Lawyers urged to advise govt on sound economic policies

Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) president Misheck Hogwe has challenged legal practitioners to participate in the economic turnaround of the country by engaging and advising the government on sound economic policies.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Speaking on the sidelines of a summer school in Nyanga recently, which was attended by lawyers and various stakeholders, Hogwe said members of the legal profession needed to be more engaging with government rather than being confrontational.

“We believe that the law and legal profession can play an important role in the economic recovery. Doing business requires a framework, and the framework has to be regulated by law. We have indigenisation laws and there is need to have new investment laws so that the country can be open for business,” he said

“We are also looking at the rule of law in general. We are looking at a business view and should be engaging than be confrontational. We believe in engaging the government and all stakeholders. As lawyers we need to play our role in creating an environment that is conducive for the growth of our economy.”

Hogwe said lawyers must advise government where it might be going wrong in efforts to resuscitate the economy.