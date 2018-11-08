Kasukuwere demands more documents ahead of trial

Former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing charges of fraudulently parcelling out vast tracts of land to former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister Shuvai Gumbochuma among others, yesterday demanded further particulars from the State to prepare his defence.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kasukuwere, who was represented by Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Charles Chinyama, appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya and demanded the police running diary, minutes of the Cabinet meetings, land application records and approval among others.

He also requested the documents pertaining to the person who authorised and allocated land to Gumbochuma before he became Local Government minister.

Kasukuwere asked the State to clarify the duties of George Mlilo as permanent secretary.

He also asked to be provided with documents identifying directors of Gumbochuma’s Grussby Investment Company and proof of payment made by the ministry to Brainworks Capital.

But the State represented by Special Anti-Corruption Unit member Zivanai Macharaga told court that they will subpoena ministry secretary George Magosvongwe to provide some of the documents needed.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Kasukuwere who was the Minister of Youth and Indigenisation engaged Brainworks (Pvt) Ltd led by George Manyere to do consultancy work without following due process. He is also accused of illegally issuing 150 hectares of land to Gumbochuma, among other beneficiaries.