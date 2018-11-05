I’m the chosen one: Chigowe

DYNAMOS. . . .. . . . . . . 0

TRIANGLE. . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe has described himself as the chosen one after he masterminded survival of the Harare giants from relegation at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The unassuming coach was plucked from the obscurity of the junior structures of the team and was handed the task of rescuing the team facing the prospect of relegation.

With just seven games remaining in the season, it looked like a tough task for the novice coach who took over from Lloyd Mutasa, and after losing his first match in charge away to champions FC Platinum, it looked even more daunting.

But he followed that up with three wins in a row, results that saw them moving away from relegation.

Going into this weekend, DeMbare needed just a point to survive relegation, but went into yesterday’s match already safe after Nichrut, occupying the last relegation slot on the log table, suffered a defeat on Saturday.

That development meant that Dynamos survived the relegation with two matches to spare, to leave their coach with a huge relief.

“I am quite relieved that the team survived relegation. I would describe myself as the chosen one because I was called to save the team from relegation and I achieved the target. It’s now up to the executive to decide who will take the team forward,” he said.

For a team that had their burden lessened by Nichrut defeat, DeMbare yesterday put up a horrible show, probably their worst this season.

They managed to fashion just one shot at goal, a miscued cross by Cleopas Kapupurika, which the Triangle keeper Tapiwa Chilenga parried away.

But despite the poor show, Chigowe who came into the match with a hugely depleted side due to injuries and suspensions of four senior players by the club this week, picked some positives from the performance.

“At the end of it all, after a drama-filled week, and with an injury plagued side I would say my boys put up a good show.”

So dire was Chigowe’s situation that he had only 16 players available to pick from, and his bench had only three on-field players.

“We had Quality Kangadzi, Gift Saunyama and Tawanda Macheke all injured and under the circumstances I would say these boys played well, against a team that is going to fight in the Chibuku Cup final,” said Chigowe.

However, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro rested several of his key players as he prepared for the Chibuku Super Cup final on Saturday with only two regular players defender Donald Dzvinyai and Kudzai Chigwida playing a part.

Still Dynamos, who were booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup by the same opponents last week, struggled for fluency against the visitors as they were on the back foot for the duration of the match.

Had Triangle forwards been clinical in front of goal, they could have wrapped up the match in the first half in which they were more dominant and created plenty of chances with Patrick Magegedhla and Emmaculate Mawuna coming close in the first five minutes of the match while Efinos Kamunda’s headed effort drew a fine save from goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani who tipped the ball over the bar.

Dynamos failed to create clear cut chances although they came back stronger in the second half, the visitors remained resolute and in the end they had to settle for a point.