Harare extends 50% discount to corporates

Harare City Council has extended its 50% discount on rates that had previously been reserved for domestic customers to corporates, churches and lease holders as part of measures to promote payment of outstanding bills.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme said the extension will end on November 30.

He said commercial enterprises owed the city $278 million.

“Non-payment of the debt is negatively affecting service delivery which has prompted the city to extend the 50% discount window period to the business sector which was previously not covered under the previous campaign,” Chideme said.