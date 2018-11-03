Harare extends 50% discount to corporates

Harare City Council has extended its 50% discount on rates that had previously been reserved for domestic customers to corporates, churches and lease holders as part of measures to promote payment of outstanding bills.
BY STAFF REPORTER
Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme said the extension will end on November 30.
He said commercial enterprises owed the city $278 million.
“Non-payment of the debt is negatively affecting service delivery which has prompted the city to extend the 50% discount window period to the business sector which was previously not covered under the previous campaign,” Chideme said.
Related posts:
Loading...
Anotida Mupfawi
Service delivery must completely be guaranteed, and this needs the highest degree of co-operation yes, but here comes the danger:
The compliance of the debtors climbs the Council to a hanging scaffold. Any funny delay in delivering services which results decrement infrastructure, trouble begins.