Harare embarks on clean-up campaign

THE Harare City Council has embarked on a clean-up campaign to help restore its long lost Sunshine City status.

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

Council’s environment committee chairperson and ward 41 councillor, Kudzai Kadzombe said the clean-up campaign would be held every last Friday of the month with council providing sweeping brooms, rubbish bags and gloves to participants.

“If we have a clean city, we will also reduce diarrhoeal diseases that are caused by sanitation problems,” he said.

A few months ago, a deadly cholera epidemic broke out in the capital, leaving at least 54 people dead across the country while over 7 000 were infected.