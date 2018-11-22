German soprano for Twelve Concert series

A LEADING German soprano, Christine Wolff, is set to share the stage with local pianist Jeanette Micklem at this months’ edition of the Twelve Concert series — courtesy of St John’s College and German Embassy — today and on Sunday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

All the concerts will be at St John’s College Hall in Greystone Park, Harare.

The Twelve Concert series spokesperson Eren Levendoglu said both events would be open to the public, with the first featuring Wolff and Micklem, while on the second show, Wolff will ride it solo at the annual St John’s College Advent carols concert.

Both concerts are scheduled to begin at 6pm.

“The event will also feature performances by the St John’s Preparatory School and St John’s College choirs,” Levendoglu said.

“In the period leading to the concerts, Ms Wolff will be undertaking workshops and master classes for students in Harare.”

Wolff, a sought-after interpreter of contemporary music, started her career as a member of the ensemble at the opera theatres in Chemnitz and Dessau.

Since then, she has made guest appearances at the opera houses of Leipzig, Schwerin and Halle, at the Staatsoper Berlin and the Staatstheater Gärtnerplatz München, where she has performed numerous lyric soprano roles.

Micklem, on the other hand, has performed in over a dozen countries worldwide and premiered a number of works in Canada, Chicago and New York.

She has accompanied New York mezzo-soprano Barbara Fusco, Spanish tenor Alvaro Vallejo, and South African cellist Peter Martens.

She has also appeared at the Grahamstown Music Festival with Pierre Amoyal and the SABC Symphony Orchestra.