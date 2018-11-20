Editorial Comment: Chamisa must know demos will not take Zim forward

IT is within MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and his party’s rights to stage demonstrations against what they term a “stolen vote” and the state of the economy.
Editorial Comment
However, the majority of the citizens could struggle to see how the demonstrations will help to resolve the country’s deep-seated economic malaise and the country’s governance shortcomings.
Indeed, demonstrations and street protests have been held in the past, but none of them ever achieved the intended results.
In fact, in most of cases, they left a trail of destruction, with many shops broken into and cases of theft recorded, as malcontents took advantage of the protests.
While these are constitutional rights, beyond that, what is it that they will bring on the ground to help the long-suffering citizen brutalised by unrelenting socio-economic problems emanating from the legitimacy question surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidency?
Such street protests may have worked in other countries, but Zimbabwe’s record in that regards is unflattering, which means the opposition needs to consider other ways of communicating their concerns and ways to resolve them.
One thing for certain is that Mnangagwa will not step down and Zanu PF will not hand over power simply because the MDC has staged demonstrations.
We understand Chamisa’s frustration with the state of affairs in the country, because nearly every ordinary citizen is feeling the pain and in desperate need of succour.
We believe Zanu PF cannot deny that nearly half the voting population voted for Chamisa on July 30 and that in itself is an indication that the youthful opposition leader is crucial to the country’s political and economic matrix.
At a time when regional powerhouse South Africa dispatched an envoy to Harare last week for talks with Treasury officials and Mnangagwa’s administration, the opposition should at least try to find out how it can fit into the picture.
Ideally, the key thing is to establish ways of making positive contributions rather than criticising without proffering solutions.
However, Mnangagwa must not wish Chamisa away. He’s a potent opposition political leader, who was voted by nearly half of the voting population and space must be created for him if the country is to achieve its economic goals or Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision.
It does not make sense for that matter — be it Mnangagwa, Zanu PF, Chamisa or the MDC — to deny the legitimacy question or insist that sanctions on Zimbabwe should remain when other leaders, like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, are arguing Zimbabwe’s case at meetings with other key Western economic blocs demanding that they should lift the embargo against the country.
It is essential that Zanu PF and the opposition find common ground so that they can work together for the good of the country.
We have one Zimbabwe we all call home, and the political leaders from these two protagonist camps should look at the kind of legacy they will bequeath to the next generation.
For in no time, most of the aged political leaders will be gone just like mist, and their legacies will be resented, as they will be accused of destroying the country when they had power to save it from economic collapse.
We believe if these pseudo-democratic leaders across the divide are serious about having the interests of the citizens at heart, they should come together and get Zimbabwe to work again.
The beautiful ones are not yet born
All this is designed to build up Chamisa’s profile, nothing else. There is no benefit to the Ordinary Zimbabwean. Its not the intention of this move.
The General
If ED is a leader for the people he must humble down and be inclusive. The ball on him and not on Chamisa. ED has got the rains of power and he is the one in a position to make sure the country moves forward if ever he wants the country to move forward. The 2030 vision requires total commitment and contribution from every Zimbabwean but the environment for success must come from the leader of the country.
Proudly Zimbabwean
…. and demos portray a very negative image to our beloved country. lets fight for what we want without damaging our country’s image.
xince1980
you have been maintaining the image of your beloved nation and still languishing in poverty so its high time we change the way of our approach and see. we might win or lose as we will be trying to liberate ourselves, kids and grandkids. nothing have changed since 1980. its time to support chamisa
herbert murwira
I applaud you for advising caution on the usefulness of demonstrations. I think chamisa should grow beyond the frustrations of losing presidential elections and contribute positively to creating an enabling environment conducive for nation building. ED strikes me as a person who is sincere and is willing to sit down and discuss but not under threat of a catapult when ED has all the instruments of power. Zanu will not let go and are hardened nationalist revolutionaries. The psyche in zanu is that our current problems emanate from sanctions and the anti land reform lobby fronted locally whether true or false by the MDC. the more rallies chamisa holds where he is trying to incite supporters in the guise of constitutionally enshrined rights of freedom to demonstrate, the more hardened zanu becomes. the military are quiet but don’t underestimate their resolve to defend to the hilt the interests and integrity of the state. they are stockholders and arbiters of the state sovereign. a militant approach from chamisa will not help him and he will never be able to dislodge ED that way. right now he should instead be channeling his efforts and rallies to the mutoko by-election and prove his claim to being more popular. alas, the mdc will face defeat in that by-election and they will raise the usual noise. in another 6 months Zimbabwe and the world will have forgotten about chamisa and his cries about legitimacy, so the more forward looking he is the better for himself and the country
Gukurume ReMasvingo
Let’s be honest guys. Is Chamisa muting these demonstrations with the country at heart or it’s for his own good and selfish ends. We have been taken for a ride for a long time. If I am right, the President at one of these meetings stated that the government wanted to include Chamisa in the fold and cannot ignore his position considering the number of votes he got. But what did Chamisa say? He threw the offer in the dustbin
Betty Gatsi
Chamisa is self-centered, a terrible trait in a leader
MURAI CHITATE
ED IS A PRODUCT OF DEMONSTRATIONS WITHOUT WHICH HE COULD HAVE BEEN A COOMON MAN TO DEATH IN SOUTH AFRICA
GIVIEMANHI
Nitho
Please sonny dont ever try to plat with fire. This is Zimbabwe not Kenya.