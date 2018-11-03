Chiyangwa rivals disqualified

INCUMBENT Philip Chiyangwa has won another term as Zifa president after he emerged as the only candidate nominated for the post following the vetting exercise by the Electoral Committee which met yesterday.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Zifa is set to hold elections for the executive committee on December 1.

Chiyangwa’s deputy, Omega Sibanda, also retains his post, as he was nominated unopposed following the disqualification of Gift Banda, who had offered himself up for election for the post.

Chiyangwa was expected to be challenged by former Zifa board member Felton Kamambo, but the businessman will have it easy this time as he sails through unopposed, that is if the whole process if not challenged.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) electoral committee met on November 2 2019 to verify credentials of candidates who submitted nomination forms for positions in the executive committee,” a statement by the electoral committee chairman Vusilizwe Vuma read.

“The following candidates were successfully nominated to stand in the elections slated for December 1 2018: president, Hon Dr Philip Chiyangwa, vice-president Hon Sibanda Omega, Executive Committee members, Sugar Chagonda, Chapeta Stanley, Chamunorwa Amos Rodrick Chiwanza, Philemon Machana, Bryton Brito Malandule, Barrymore Manandi.

“For those disqualified, reasons for disqualification will be communicated directly to the concerned individuals.”

The decision by the electoral committee is likely to draw fire from Kamambo and Banda, who were both challenging for the top two positions.

Banda had set himself to challenge Sibanda as he bid to return to mainstream football administration, but his quest hit a snag.

Late yesterday, Kamambo’s phone was unreachable but on Wednesday, he told NewsDay Weekender Sport that he had been denied a supporting letter by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kamambo encountered frustration when he was denied the nomination form by the Zifa secretariat and accused Chiayangwa of playing dirty games.

Kamambo, who served under Chiyangwa in the Zifa board before he quit together with Piraishe Mabhena arguing that their term of office had expired, was looking to challenge Chiyangwa and had vowed that he would win the election.

Banda’s phone was also unreachable yesterday.

It was not clear yesterday as to who will be challenging Machana in the finance portfolio of the executive committee.

But Chagonda, Chiwanza and Manandi are set to fight it out for the marketing portfolio in the executive committee.

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere as well as a representative from women’s football will take up the other two posts in the board.

Six of the candidates that were named by Zifa yesterday will be tussling for the remaining three posts in the board.