Chinamasa sucked into Chivayo scam

FORMER Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was yesterday named as the official who advised Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to raise $5 million to pay businessman, Wicknell Chivayo for the Gwanda Solar project feasibility studies.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Former ZPC managing director Noah Gwariro said this while testifying during the trial of former Energy minister Samuel Undenge who is facing criminal abuse of office charges.
Gwariro said after Undenge instructed ZPC to pay Chivayo, he then approached Chinamasa who then advised him to raise the money through CBZ Bank.
He said after receiving the orders he then texted Engineer Chiwara of Hwange to immediately effect a transfer of $200 000 into Chivayo’s Intratrek bank account.
When Undenge’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama asked Gwariro if he had any evidence to show the court that Undenge pressured him to effect a payment to Chivayo, the ex-ZPC boss said he did not have.
Muchadehama told Gwariro that he was only on the witness stand to secure Undenge’s conviction as the only evidence in court was his orders given to Engineer Chiwara to pay Chivayo.
The trial is expected to continue today.
Allegations are that sometime in 2013, ZPC awarded a tender for 100 megawatt solar power plant in Gwanda to China Jianxi at a cost of $183 million.
Chivayo had also participated in the tender with a bid of $248 million being the third lowest.
The State alleges Undenge interfered with the tender process and directed Gwariro to award the tender to Chivayo at a cost of $172 848 597.
ZPC allegedly released $5 607 814, 24 into Intratrek for the project to take off, but Chivayo allegedly converted or transferred the money into various individual and company accounts and did nothing on the ground.
Comment…Ko Chivayo ahana kunzi nedare akachena here panyaya iyi? Zvirikumbofamba sei? Dayi dziri dzinotongwa, bva majeri ayizara gore. Asi zvino kusungwa nekubhadhara bhero chete zvofa zvakadaro. Asi chiyi nhayi chirikukonzera zvidayi?
NELANO
NOT THIS ONE BUT THE OTHER CASE HE WAS INVOLVED TOGETHER WITH GINIMBI .NDOYAAKANZI AKACHENA .
Farai J Nhire
Let us wait for the anticorruption taskforce in the president’s office to start its oparations may be it will do much better. The Problem with these rgular institutions is that the president is not allowed at law to interfere with the process and judgement and if money happens to change hands between the accused and the judiciary system, zvinobva zvangofa zvakadaro and the executive can’t do anything lawfully.
Anonymous
Iwe uchinyatso teerera akabuditswa mu nyaya ye fraud pamwe na ginimbi kwete ye zpc
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
Hey News day please write proper headings on your articles. Where exactly is Chinamasa sucked in? He was never part of the deal, and was only approached may be as Minister of finance by then. He did not touch public monies from the Treasury but only gave an advise to those who knew where the money was to be paid and why it was to be paid. Truly the heading tells a lot about our journalism here.
Anonymous
I dont Gwariro’s hands are clean. He must be an accomplice. They should have been charged jointly because available documentary evidence is pointing at him. The undocumented instruction from Undenge and advice from the then Finance Minister Chinamasa should have been his defence, which the court would consider whether it holds water. Jointly charging Gwariro and Undenge would have been the way to go. In my own opinion the State’s case against Undenge is weak. The State will end up having a case without a proper accused to convict. Apa mhosva inenge yakaparwa, vasungwa varipo. Mark my words.