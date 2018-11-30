Cheer for Mbare school

THE China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre (CAECERC) has presented early Christmas cheer in the form of gifts and foodstuffs to I Am Mbare, a small residential primary school in the heart of Harare’s populous suburb, Mbare.

CAECERC are the organisers of the country’s talent search programme, DreamStar.

In a statement, the founding trustee of CAECERC, Steve Ke Zhao applauded the efforts of I Am Mbare and was moved by the young people’s drive to transform the lives of the children of Mbare and Zimbabwe at large.

“As CAECERC, we are committed to providing opportunities for young people to flourish and to become better members of society. I Am Mbare deserve the support of the Chinese community as they are making a difference. We stand by them and many other projects that seek to improve the lives of young people,” he said.

“China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre is committed to the development of a collaborative trajectory through paying close attention to the economic and cultural exchanges between China and Africa, particularly Zimbabwe and contributing to the development of the international relations between China and Africa through various platforms and initiatives.”

He said as CAECERC, they also sought to establish formal links with schools to allow their students to sit for national examinations and to participate in sporting, cultural and other extra-curricular events.

I Am Mbare was established in 2015 and is home to over 200 pupils and has been facing difficulties in raising funds to adequately run the school.

Vastly understaffed and lacking resources to pay for basics such as textbooks, desks, and remuneration for teachers, the school soldiers on as it seeks to provide an escape route for vulnerable children from the dangers of drugs, prostitution and street life.

Relying mainly on volunteers and donations from parents and the local community, the school is a youth-driven project that is making a difference in young people’s lives.