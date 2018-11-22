Chase Skuza shakes off prison shackles

TOP Bulawayo musician Chase Skuza of the Banolila fame is set to prove his mettle on stage following his release from prison last week, with three gigs organised by King of Kings Prom beginning this weekend and ending on December 1.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Skuza, who is son of the late legendary Solomon Skuza, was arrested on stage in June this year and sentenced to 231 days in prison for failing to pay $2 900 to a South Africa-based truck driver he had defrauded in 2015.

The first show, which will see the musician supported by Kombo Super Stars, will be held at Donhodzo Nite Club in Mberengwa on Friday. On Saturday, he will perform in Mbalabala, before a wrap-up show on December 1 at 40/40 Cocktail Bar in Filabusi.

Event promoter Assan Mandizvidza confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style.

“I have thought of welcome shows for Chase Skuza, which will start this Friday. These shows are meant to welcome our Bulawayo musician from prison,” he said.

“He has got a new album under his belt that he will sample during the shows, and these shows must not be missed. Preparations are on course and everything is in order.

This time, he is in full force and there is no time to waste.”

Meanwhile, Skuza promised fans an energetic performance and said he would share what he learnt during his time in prison through his music.

“My voice is back. I will be going back on stage. I have learnt a lot during the period when I was in prison. What happened is a way of life, and I thank God and everyone who supported me,” he said.

“I have learnt that you never know what will happen tomorrow; you only know yesterday.”

Skuza said he would share his prison experiences through music in the track Indlela Yempilo.

“I will share what I learnt and what happened with my fans through my songs. Some will be happy, some will be sad and others will get emotional,” he said.

The artiste said he was now fully booked until January next year. Skuza has promised to deliver a good performance to the fans.