Chapungu, Yadah survive relegation

CHAPUNGU…………………0

YADAH STARS…………….0

AIRFORCE side Chapungu and Yadah Stars secured their place in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the next season after they played out a goalless draw at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nichrut’s fall at the hands of Triangle in the Lowveld helped Chapungu and Yadah Stars to preserve their PSL status with one game left to play each.

With the draw, Chapungu moved to 38 points while Yadah Stars took their tally to 40 points going into this season’s penultimate game.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama heaved a sigh of relief after the game.

“I maintained confidence that we would survive relegation because I was looking at the quality of players at my disposal,” Dhlakama said.

“At one point, we were deep in the murky waters, but thank God, we achieved our target. I came here half way through the season, with a lot of pressure and expectations. It was never going to be easy, but we did it.”

Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive was rather reserved in his post-match comments, only praising his players.

“We are improving from where we left last season. If the boys keep this character we can even do better things next season.

“Today, we were not worried about relegation because we knew we were going to survive,” Ruzive said.

Both sides gave a half-hearted fight, creating a handful of chances.

Early in the first half, ageless striker Ralph Matema almost put his name on the scoresheet with a diving header from close range, but Talbert Shumba was equal to the task. James Jam on the other end put his effort over bar when, picked unmarked in the box by Edmore Muzanenhamo while Matema hit the woodwork once in the first half.

Collen Kwaramba almost scored just before fulltime when he got to the end of Emmanuel Chitauro’s curling cross, but Ariel Makopa did well to clear the ball on the line with goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro beaten.