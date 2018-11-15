Book launch opens door for young girl

HARARE mayor Herbert Gomba on Tuesday evening said five-year-old Tayambutswa Mufudza, who miraculously survived a fall from the sixth floor of Trafalgar Court in Harare three years ago, will be among beneficiaries of the 2018 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Gomba was speaking at the launch of a book titled The Miraculous Story of Tayambutswa, which captures the incident and the girl’s near-miraculous recovery, which stunned local medical doctors.

“Zimbabwe has witnessed a lot of pseudo miracles. Here I have seen a real miracle. Tanya’s story is evidence that Jesus is still alive. We will come back to Tanya and see how we can send her to school. The Cheer Fund will look after her schooling from primary to secondary school and if another miracle happens we will send her to university,” he told guests at the book launch held at Harare City Library.

The mayor said he will engage the city’s director of housing, Addmore Nhekairo, and have a residential stand availed to Tayambutswa.

Zanu-PF legislator for Buhera South, Joseph Chinotimba, who was also a guest of honour, pledged $500 to the family.

Chinotimba likened Tayambutswa’s survival to the bliblical story of Misheck, Shadreck and Abednego where the three survived after being thrown into the fire by enemies.

Tayambutswa’s mother, Chipo Mutongi, who co-authored the book with NewsDay columnist Learnmore Zuze, said she was humbled by the support.

“I am in state of shock. I am actually running out of words. God has done me wonders. Honestly speaking I don’t deserve it…. I have just found favour in the sight of God and man,” she said.

“I am really surprised and grateful that Tayambutswa’s primary and secondary education will be catered for.”

Mutongi revealed that there were plans to establish the Tayambutswa Foundation that would support children with multiple disabilities.

The first copy of the book was auctioned for US$200.

The launch was also graced by Bishop Oliver Chipunza, educationist and professor James Kurasha, gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke and Angela Davis from the United Kingdom.