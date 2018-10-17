Zim trade deficit with SA jumps three-fold

ZIMBABWE’S trade deficit with South Africa jumped 285% to $585,76 million in the period February to September this year compared to $152,1 million recorded during the same period last year, latest figures show.

By Mthandazo Nyoni

The country imported goods and services from South Africa worth $1,858 billion against exports worth $1,273 billion, according to data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

January trade figures are not available, with ZimStat saying that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the source of merchandise trade data, did not provide the information.

Last year, imports from South Africa were $1,491 billion against exports of $1,339 billion, giving a trade deficit of $152,1 million.

Imports increased by 25%, while exports dropped 5%. South Africa is Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner.

Exports to the neighbouring country included scrap metal, agricultural produce, beef, minerals as well as wines.

Zimbabwe’s imports from South Africa included vehicles, fish, sausage casings, biscuits, electrical energy, chemicals, disposable napkins, incontinence pads, and wooden furniture, among others.

Globally, the country’s trade deficit between February and September stood at $1,826 billion, 34% up compared to the same period last year.

Imports were $4,586 billion against exports of $2,759 billion.

Other notable trading partners for Zimbabwe in the period under review were United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, Zambia, China and Belgium, among

others.