Zim arrive in Bangladesh

Zimbabwe Cricket team arrived in Dhaka yesterday ahead of a month-long tour to Bangladesh for a three-match one-day international (ODI) and two-match Test series against the Tigers in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Long-serving and experienced batsman Hamilton Masakadza, who retained captaincy in all formats against South Africa, will once again lead his team in both the ODI and Test series.

The first batch of the team arrived at the Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka in the morning, while the remaining three cricketers, who failed to accompany team in the morning due to their involvement in the Afghanistan Premier League, were scheduled to join the rest of the squad in the evening.

Masakadza and his troops will play a practice game on Friday at the BKSP before they face Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Both teams will then travel to Chattogram, where the second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place on October 24 and 26, respectively, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. All three ODIs will be day-night affairs.

The visitors will then undergo a three-day warm-up match in Chattogram before travelling to Sylhet for the first of the two Tests, which is scheduled to begin on November 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The second and final Test will then be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from November 11.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara and Cephas Zhuwao.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Hamilton Masakadza (captain), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl and Tendai Chatara