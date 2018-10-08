Wozniacki wins 30th title

BEIJING — Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title as she beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final yesterday.

The Danish world No 2 was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore in the process.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won the China Open in 2010, was once more imperious against the 20th-ranked Sevastova, who briefly retired from tennis in May 2013 with injury.

Wozniacki, whose form has been patchy in the second half of the year, was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro will be a strong favourite when he faces unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the men’s final yesterday.

— AFP