With Castle out of reach, Caps focus on Chibuku

WITH the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title already out of reach, Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe says they are now investing their energies towards the coveted Chibuku Super Cup.

Last season, Caps United finished empty handed, but having stormed into the semi-finals of the Chibuku knock-out competition, they earned a realistic chance of ending the season with cash-stashed piece of silverware and a ticket to participate in the African Safari next year.

The Harare giants beat Chapungu on penalties following a goalless draw to book a place in the semis where they will be drawn with Dynamos, Harare City or Triangle.

Caps United have, however, not been sterling performers in this competition, but Chitembwe believes, they have potential to be crowned Chibuku champions.

“You cannot win it until you play the last game. For us it’s another day to fight. We are looking forward to that challenge and we are ready for it at the same time excited to have a real chance of winning silverware this season,” he said.

In the league Makepekepe have been blowing hot and cold which Chitembwe blamed on player exodus that hit his side.

“I am sure those who understand football know the phase which we are in. We are in a transitional phase. That’s a fact, we lost a number of players and to be specific, we lost eight players.

“So you cannot necessarily expect a team to jell just like that. It only makes sense that when a team loses two players, it is bound to lose cohesion, but with us, we haven’t lost much.”

The former champions are fixated on fifth position on the log with five rounds of matches left before the curtain goes down and Chitembwe is satisfied with the progress

“We are happy with the team and things appear to be going into the direction we want.

“We are taking it game by game. Success for Caps United is not only finishing first, but providing a good environment that helps us keep developing as a football team.

“I am happy, the team and the management are happy with the current environment and that gives me confidence as a coach,” he said.