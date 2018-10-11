Police investigate mysterious death of boy

POLICE in Kwekwe say they have opened investigations into the death of a nine-year-old boy who died in mysterious circumstances last month.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende yesterday said the boy, from Village 5 in Rockvale, Kwekwe, stole a cellphone belonging to his grandfather and hid it.

After admitting to the crime, he went to retrieve the phone, but never returned home.

His body was found under a tree by a villager looking for firewood two days later.

“She alerted the deceased’s grandfather, who made a report to the ZRP Sebakwe police post. The body of the deceased was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and the matter is still under investigations.”