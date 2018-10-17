Pauline ‘adopts’ teen music sensation

SONGBIRD Pauline Gundidza, through her girl child empowerment campaign, Victorious, has given wings to a 14-year-old upcoming artiste, Spiwe Ndebele, of Wise Owl School in Marondera, after adopting her for mentorship.

Gundidza told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that as an experienced artiste, she felt it was her responsibility to empower upcoming talent.

“After revising the outcome of our previous Victorious campaigns, we decided that the performing platform we had given to the girl child was not enough to empower them in the music industry and so we came up with a new project to work with them,” she said.

“I have availed my services to mentor Spiwe and teach her the ropes of the music industry as there are many opportunists who may take advantage of her background and her age in order to exploit her and serve their own interests.”

She said they had also availed a full-year scholarship for Ndebele to learn the music trade formally at Music Crossroads Academy.

Gundidza said she has recorded a duet with Ndebele titled Chimanje Manje that was produced by DJ Tamuka.

The teenager was now working towards releasing her debut album at Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement studios.

Gundidza said her marriage when she was young awakened her to the need to empower young girls to make the right life choices.

Gundidza, who recently released a single called Ndakakumirira, said they were planning to launch a talent search and empowerment programme in partnership with Fuzzy L Productions and the National Education and Culture Trust.