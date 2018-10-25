Mutare City Rovers relegated

TRIANGLE…..(1)1

MUTARE CITY…. 0

Mutare City Rovers were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League yesterday after they lost to

Triangle in a match played at Gibbo Stadium.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

They went into yesterday’s match with the faintest of hope of survival, and their fate was sealed with three matches still to be played this season.

Rovers joined Shabanie Mine who were the first to be relegated.

Triangle got their solitary goal from Efinos Kamunda on the half-hour

mark.

Rovers interim gaffer Ndega Matsika, however, promised a quick return to the topflight league.

“The performance was very good. We are relegated now but we are going to make a quick return to the Premier League and we are going to come back a stronger side,” he said

Rovers have endured a tough

season where they have so far managed just five wins from 31 matches and for the greater part of the campaign they have barely looked like they would lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

They head back to the Eastern Region Division One where they will be hoping to recharge and mount a strong campaign to win back a place in the topflight next season.