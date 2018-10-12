Mukamba, Mushure in trouble

BADBOYS Denver Mukamba and Ocean Mushure’s future at Dynamos looks increasingly uncertain with the new technical team led by interim coach Lloyd Chigowe ready to wield the axe on the duo for “disruptive behaviour”.

The club’s executive is set to meet to decide the fate of the troublesome duo who have been skipping matches regularly without official leave, behaviour that the coaches say disrupts the team’s focus.

Assistant coach Murape Murape wants the two to be sanctioned heavily for “trying to hold the club to ransom”.

“We will make our recommendations, fining them as a starting point because it cannot continue like this. We are a professional club, and Dynamos is a big institution. We cannot be held to ransom by individuals who are wayward. What are we teaching the other players if we are always pardoning them (Mukamba and Mushure)? There has to be some sort of action taken that will force them to attend training sessions because we need them to survive relegation. They are very important to us, but for them to play they need to train just like everybody else. The management should rein in the two and make sure that they report for work regularly. If strong measures are not taken for such indiscipline, then we are setting a wrong precedence,” Murape said.

Mukamba disappeared from the team as they were preparing for their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals match against Herentals at the weekend and subsequently missed the match, which the Harare giants won after a penalty shoot-out.

He resurfaced at the team’s training ground on Wednesday where he was allowed to train with the rest of the group.

Mushure excused himself from training last week and also missed the weekend match due to a family bereavement. He has not reported back for work since then.

“We are very disappointed by their attitude. But they are grownups, they know what is good for them. It’s their lives that they are messing with. Dynamos will always move on and for them to be successful in their careers, they need to change their behaviour. They need to do more than what they are doing now,” Murape said.

Relegation haunted Dynamos host Caps United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday, in one of their remaining six fixtures of the season.

Currently sitting at the relegation cut off point, DeMbare need to win at least three matches to survive demotion.

Asked if Mukamba, who was very impressive at training before his latest shenanigans, will be considered for the big Harare Derby, Murape said: “We cannot include players when they are not training. Those are simple football ethics and we have to be professional about it no matter how talented one is. We will consider those that have been training regularly. We can’t select a person who comes to training as and when he wishes. We can’t let that to happen.

“Maybe that is why we found ourselves in this situation. Maybe this is what was happening before, where some players would disappear and show up two days before a match, and is still selected in the first 11. Professionally, that’s unacceptable. Players should be selected on merit, and that’s how we create the team spirit. We cannot please one individual at the expense of the whole team.”

Mukamba has gone AWOL (absent without official leave) countless times at Dynamos, and was at one time loaned out to Caps United who terminated the loan deal halfway due to errant behaviour.

Mushure on the other hand, has seen very little action this season at the club and has become notorious for excusing himself at every turn.

“We will have to concentrate on those who are committed to the cause of the team because where we are at the moment, we can’t afford to look at someone who is not serious, nomatter how good and talented they are. What we want is to build the team’s spirit, everyone in the team should be focussed and committed, be it the players, the technical team, the supporters and everyone involved to fight from one corner. We are no longer worried about them (Mukamba and Mushure), what we are more concerned about is to make sure that Dynamos get out of the situation that we are in.”

Dynamos has 31 points and are in 15th position and victory over their rivals at the weekend could see them moving four rungs up the log to safety for the meantime.