MCA brand launch ceremony on

MATABELELAND Cultural Awards (MCA) is set to hold its brand launch ceremony on Saturday at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) in Bulawayo, which is aimed at enlightening the artists and people about the award.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

MCA was launched in July to honour artists in Matabeleland and Midlands for their outstanding achievements in the region.

Philani Ncube, chairperson of MCA, confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“We thought having the brand launch first before the awards ceremony was the best idea. Our wish is to enlighten the artists, who we are working with, to get to know that we are going to hold the Matabeleland Cultural Awards. We will then get a chance to explain how the awards will be held,” he said.

“The awards will be held next year, but before the awards, we will hold a cultural expo where we will call different artists [in genres] such as hut painting, thatching, traditional dances and so on to showcase what they have. We will then award and give away cultural prizes to the best exhibitors. This will lead to the awards ceremony which will be held towards the end of the year.”

Ncube said a lot of activities will take place on the day and they have many surprise guests that will grace the event.

“We have surprise guests on the day and among them is the (Bulawayo) mayor Solomon Mguni, representatives of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and many more,” he said.

“Cultural groups from Gwanda and Plumtree will perform during the brand launch.”

Artists from Kwekwe, Gweru, Plumtree, Filabusi, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Hwange, Binga and Lupane, among other areas in the southern region, will be eligible for the awards.