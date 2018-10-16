Jah Prayzah to perform at Pretoria awards

MUSICIAN Jah Prayzah will leave the country tomorrow for the African Leaders 4 Change Awards ceremony to be held at Sun Arena Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa where he is scheduled to perform.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The awards will be hosted by South Africa-based Ugandan socialite, musician and businesswoman, Zarinah Hassan and talent manager and author, Mathew Knowles, who is American singer Beyoncé’s father.

Jah Prayzah will share the stage with some of Africa’s finest musicians including Ice Prince from Nigeria and South African rapper and poet Shomadjozi.

The musician’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, told NewsDay Life & Style that Jah Prayzah will be performing at the event for the second time since its debut last year.

“For us, being part of the event means a lot. When we give back (to the community) it is just helping the underprivileged, but when you get recognition for it and appreciation, it is motivating,” he said.

“Having been involved in various charity events before these awards, getting recognition by taking part is a cherry on top for us and we are more than prepared for it.”

Jah Prayzah has been involved in a number of philanthropic projects including building a computer laboratory at his former school, Musamhi Secondary School, and is the patron of Hurungwe Children’s home in Karoi.

The event is held annually to celebrate organisations and individuals doing exceptional philanthropic work on the African continent.

Last year the musician shared the stage with Akon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, P Square, Fally Ipupa and Youssou N’dour and the event was attended by top officials including Graca Machel, former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete and NBA Africa vice president Amadou Gallo.