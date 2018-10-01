Jah Prayzah, Killer T thrill Kadoma

THE Best of Both Worlds concert featuring Jah Prayzah and Killer T at the Odessey Hotel in Kadoma drew a mega crowd on Friday night.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Although the public address system was set up late, that did not dampen the fans’ spirits as they were already in the party mood, with wheel spinner DJ Nox having already set the ball rolling.

There was pushing, shoving and screaming as Killer T took to the stage a few minutes before midnight.

The Kufamba KwaPaurosi hitmaker had a good day in office as he connected with fans as they sang along to his tracks during his two-hour set.

Killer T then left the stage for Jah Prayzah, who also took the opportunity to give fans a special treat of new tracks off his forthcoming 12-track album Chitubu, to be launched in November.

2Kings Entertainment spokesperson Dee Nosh said they would bring more live performances to Kadoma.

“This concert was in response to calls by Kadoma residents to see some of our top artistes like Jah Prayzah and Killer T on one stage and they have showed the promoters and the artistes love and appreciation by coming in their numbers,” he said.

“We thank the residents of Kadoma and surrounding areas for supporting the artistes and, as music promoters, we are going to do more for them so that they will not be entertainment stuffed.”

After the Jah Prayzah and Killer T performance, partying continued on Saturday as dancehall chanter Freeman headlined the Ultimate Kadoma Agricultural Show after party alongside Jah Signal, Hwindi President and the duo of top wheel spinners Gary B and Emcee Templeman.