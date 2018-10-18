It’s a dog eat dog affair at Baobab

A LOT would be at stake when title-chasing Ngezi Platinum and relegation-threatened Chapungu clash at Baobab Stadium on Saturday, in a match whose result will have serious ramifications at both ends of the log table.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Victory for the home side Ngezi Platinum would keep them in the title race, and at the same time condemning Chapungu into the relegation zone.

If Chapungu win, they would move away from the relegation, and at the same time put paid to Ngezi’s hopes of snatching the title from log leaders FC Platinum.

The Midlands side picked three precious points against Shabanie Mine in their last league match to move out of the relegation zone, and their coach Rodwell Dlakama knows too well the consequences of dropping more points at this stage of the season.

“We know the fixtures we are facing. On paper they are tough, but we have to take it game by game and make sure we pick as many points as we would want. Our next task will not be easy, they are a title-chasing team, which is naturally not our business. Our task now is to make sure we maintain our slot in the league,” Dlakama said.

“We are not going to be donating points to any team but we are fighting to get all those points so that we ensure our safety first. It’s a dog-eat-dog affair and I hope my boys will come to the party and get us positive results on Saturday.”

The last five games will be an unforgiving test for Chapungu who are desperate to keep their stay in the league.

After the Ngezi trip, the Gweru-based team host Highlanders at Ascot Stadium followed by a trip to ZPC Kariba, then a date with Yadah before concluding the season away to Caps United.

Ngezi Platinum on the other hand, are vying for the title and will be looking forward to reboot their chase after suffering a surprise glitch at the hands of ailing Bulawayo City in their last encounter – a result that cost coach Tonderai Ndiraya his job. T

hey are on 60 points, five behind defending champions and log leaders FC Platinum with five matches remaining in the campaign.

Ngezi will be hoping to win all their remaining matches, and hope their rival in the title race, FC Platinum, hit a hump along the way.

Their run-in include matches against Harare City (away), Bulawayo Chiefs (home), away to FC Platinum, which could prove to be the title decider, before wrapping their campaign with a clash against Black Rhinos.