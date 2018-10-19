Injuries threaten DeMbare survival bid

DYNAMOS’ bid to survive relegation has been dealt a huge blow with at least five key players set to miss the Harare giants’ crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The relegation-threatened side, who are desperate to win the match to continue pulling away from the drop zone, will be without Godfrey Mukambi and James Marufu due to suspension for picking yellow cards in previous matches.

Defender Jimmy Tigere is away in Dubai attending to his wife, who is set to undergo an operation in that country.

Injuries to Cleopas Kapupurika and Phakamani Dube have further decimated the squad, which remains without striking captain Ocean Mushure.

Although star forward Denver Mukamba has been attending training and was expected to play a part against army side Black Rhinos, having missed the last two matches for truancy, he is also on the treatment table with a hamstring injury and will have to pass a late fitness test.

Dynamos caretaker coach Lloyd Chigowe said their dressing room resembles a hospital ward but has challenged those available to deliver for the team.

“This is a must-win game for us like all the other upcoming assignments and we are giving it our best in terms of preparations. But we have a setback with some of our key players ruled out of the match due to different reasons,” Chigowe said.

“Naturally, these injuries and suspensions affect the rhythm of the team, but we have challenged those who are going to play to come to the party and deliver. They must show that they are worth to play for Dynamos,” he said.

The Dynamos gaffer, who maintains he can save the team from relegation, said they were expecting Munashe Kaseke who was signed during the transfer window after he returned from the United States to be cleared by the Premier Soccer League for him to play a part.

The good news in the squad is that the team’s vice-captain Obey Mwerahari and Brett Amidu have recovered from injuries and are expected to take part in the match.

Dynamos are two points above the relegation cut-off point, and are aware a defeat could see them sliding back into the relegation zone.

They are, however, going into the match with their confidence high following a 2-1 win over bitter city rivals Caps United, which helped ease pressure on them as they battle to stay afloat.

Black Rhinos have nothing to play for except pride as they are safe from relegation and have promised to be professional in their approach to this match. The army side have warned their more illustrious opponents a good run for their money.