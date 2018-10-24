Harare City recall stars for Ngezi clash

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison has vowed to send out his full strength side for the potentially explosive clash against title challengers Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Briton rested several of his key players during their clash against Shabanie Mine as he prepared for today’s clash.

Star midfielder Moses Muchenje, defenders Diro Nyenye and Tendai Samanja and forward Ismael Wadi did not take part in the match while Tatenda Tumba, Kuda Musharu and Jerry Chipangura were only introduced as substitutes.

Despite resting some of their key players, the Sunshine City Boys still got the job done, edging Shabanie 1-0, a result that condemned the Zvishavane side to Division One.

Harare City also have the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final coming up at the weekend, but Harrison maintained he would field his strongest possible team.

He said his ambition was to finish the season on a high and predicted a feisty encounter against the title challengers.

“It’s a big game. Our ambition is to end the season on a high and we aim to win all our remaining matches. At the same time, Ngezi are challenging for the title and they have to win this match for them to stay in the race. They know if they lose, they might be out of the race,” Harrison said.

The Briton will field his best team with only Leonard Muyambo set to miss the match due to injury.

“We are going to send out a full strength squad. We rested some of our players when we played Shabanie, so we will have a strong team. Only Muyambo will miss the match due to injury,” he said.

Harare City have proved to be a difficult side at home where they have only lost to Bulawayo giants Highlanders in the Premier Soccer League after they were handed a 2-1 defeat in June. The Sunshine City Boys also overcame log leaders FC Platinum 1-0 at the same venue.

They are currently on fifth place on the log table with 45 points, three behind fourth-placed Triangle and a victory will see them climb up the ladder.

Ngezi trail log leaders FC Platinum by seven points and if they lose against Harare City and FC Platinum win against Chicken Inn at Mandava, it will be the end of the road for the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side as FC Platinum will be crowned champions of Zimbabwean football for the second time in a row.