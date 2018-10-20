Great Kali joins Malawi club

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a short-term contract to coach Malawi league side Nyasa Big Bullets, with a mandate to guide the team to the title.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 43-year old who has been jobless since leaving the national team’s post in February last year, signed a two and half months deal for the TNM Super League log leaders.

He was unveiled at the club’s headquarters in Blantyre yesterday, and takes over from Rodgers Yasin, who was sacked last week over poor results.

Nyasa Big Bullets are two points clear at the top of the log standings and have three games in hand, with eight matches remaining until the end of the season.

Pasuwa’s immediate task is to guide the team over the line. However, if he impresses, he will get a long term deal which includes taking the team in the CAF Champions League.

“I am very happy to be coming to Nyasa Big Bullets and the TNM Super league. It is an exciting new period in my career,” Pasuwa said.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans and that we win the Super League at the end of the season which is what this club deserves. I just need time to see the team and of course improve our training session to have positive results. We are urging our supporters to be patient because I need time to assess my players,” he added

The club’s chief executive officer, Flitwood Haiya said Pasuwa is on a two-and-half months’ probation and if he passes the test, they will negotiate a long-term deal.

“Pasuwa’s task is winning the league and after that we will see the way forward. We believe the coming in of the new coach will change everything at Bullets as you are aware this team is a crowd puller. We have cream and depth of players but we lacked someone who could encourage our players.

“Our aim is to reach a certain level in CAF Champions League,that’s why we thought of bringing in someone who has vast experience in as far as the continental showpiece is concerned,” said Haiya

Nyasa Big Bullets lead the 16 member TNM Super League log table with 52 points from 22 games while Silver Strikers are second with 50 points from 25 games.

Pasuwa’s first game in charge is against Dwangwa United at Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow.

The highly-rated coach hasn’t had a coaching job since guiding the Warriors to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon over a year ago. He resigned from the country’s top job on return from the Afcon finals, citing a breakdown of relations with his bosses at Zifa.

Since then, he has been linked with local and foreign clubs, including South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, but nothing materialised.

Early this year, Pasuwa was also linked with the Malawi senior football team’s coaching job.

Meanwhile, his former assistant in the Warriors set-up Saul Chaminuka has joined Swaziland side Mbabane Highlanders, taking over from coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane.

Chaminuka was with Matsapha United in the same league last season.