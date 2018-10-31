Gold panners murder colleague over $100

Two artisanal miners in Nyakapupu, Guruve under chief Bepura have been arrested on allegations of murdering a colleague they accused of stealing $100.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Gold panners Brian Kamhuka (34) and Anorld Nhemachena (20) allegedly stripped and detained Lawrence Jeremiah overnight while beating him with sticks until he died. Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident which he said was under investigation.

“We are investigating a murder case that occurred on 22 October around 4am at Mapeta Hills, Nyakapupu Guruve involving illegal gold miners. We arrested two suspects in connection with that case. They are assisting police with investigations,” Masikati said.

A friend Tafadzwa Taunaruso, discovered Jeremiah’s body the following day and reported the matter to the police.