Expect no favours: Rhinos warn DeMbare

Black Rhinos have warned their beleaguered city rivals Dynamos not to expect any favours from them when the two teams meet in a Castle Lager Soccer League match at Rufaro on Sunday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

DeMbare are fighting for their lives as they are two points above the relegation cut-off point, and a defeat could see them sliding back into the murky water. The Harare giants leaped out of the danger zone on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Caps United at the same venue.

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa, whose side is all but secure in the league and are playing for nothing other than pride, said they will approach the game professionally.

The former Dynamos junior coach is confident his team will win the match.

“We are prepared for the game. I know it’s going to be a difficult game but we are up to the task. We need to approach the game with a clear mind and professionally. They are in the relegation mix, but they remain a giant in Zimbabwe football so we cannot read much into that. They are always dangerous, but as Rhinos we are playing good football and we make sure we continue playing that way,” Maruwa said.

Dynamos came from behind to defeat their number one enemy Caps United, a victory that gave them some breathing space.

After the win, they moved from the relegation zone into 11th position with 34 points, two clear from Yadah who occupy the last relegation spot.

DeMbare need at least three more wins in the remaining five matches to avoid an embarrassing demotion, starting with the big match against the army side.

Their interim coach Lloyd Chigowe knows they will have to be at their best to get the needed points.

“Every game is going to be a cup final like this one, and we are not underestimating anyone. We will give all we have to collect maximum points again in our next assignment, and I hope that after the third and fourth game, (we would have survived and) the nation would be happy,” he said following the win against Caps United.

Dynamos’ defining run also includes tricky encounters against Herentals, Triangle and Mutare City all in Harare before winding off the campaign with a tough trip to Shurugwi-based Nichrut.

Castle Lager premier soccer league Matchday 30 fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Caps United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chapungu (Baobab), Nichrut v FC Platinum (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Yadah (Vengere), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Triangle v Herentals (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)