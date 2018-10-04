EU partners BCC in EU film festival

THE European Union Film Festival returns to Bulawayo from October 9 to 13 for its second edition with the local authority coming in as a new partner.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

The movies from 11 EU member states will be screened at the Large City Hall and admission is free.

The EU said this year’s film festival offers a fresh cinematic experience: the programme presents art on a big screen canvas.

“We are thrilled to bring this Festival back to Bulawayo, and to have the City of Bulawayo on board as our new partner, which will help grow the event. The selection of movies this year is an even more befitting illustration of European cinema and its artistic variety,” Thomas von Handel, chargé d’ affairs of the European Union delegation to Zimbabwe, said.

“And this comes at the right time: in 2018, we celebrate the European Year of Cultural Heritage, of which cinema forms an integral part as a channel to share our memories, our myths and our narratives. Cultural heritage binds us together in all our diversity through our common history and values, as well as the richness and variety of our cultural traditions — and it helps us to design our future.”

During the film festival week, two films will be screened every evening, before the festival comes to an end with a binge of four movies on Saturday.

The EU said while all movies are internationally acclaimed and awarded, the focus moves away from mainstream narratives to art house movies and a more diverse and unique visual storytelling approach, which includes two documentaries and a feature film.

“Our journey through Europe is characterised by the diverse cultures and facets of the continent, a wide scope of stories that engage and pay tribute to the common traits of human nature – we touch on friendship, love, hopes, dreams, anger, regrets, misunderstandings and fears that are not only European, but universal.

“Eleven screenings, spread out across five days, provide more than 1 000 minutes of entertainment and food for thought. The diversity in narrative will take you from a secret luxury hideout on the Canary Islands to a mental health institution in Italy, from a messy, supernatural family get-together in Portugal into a car with warring politicians in Northern Ireland in the 1980s,” the @EUFilmFestivalZim said.