DeMbare booted out

Dynamos……(1)1

Triangle…..(2)2

TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro tore into Dynamos players, describing them as average after his side progressed to the final of the Chibuku Super Cup following a semi-final match that saw second assistant referee Salani Ncube stretchered off injured after he was struck by a missile at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Lowveld side will face Harare City in the final, following the latter’s success over Caps on Saturday.

Mangwiro, who played for Dynamos in the 1980s, was brutal in his assessment of the Harare giants after his side dumped them out of the country’s premier knockout tournament.

He charged that DeMbare was now an ordinary side driven more by the fans than the talent they possessed, and that only two players could make it into his squad.

He also condemned the behaviour of the fans, saying they should learn to accept results after they turned violent, throwing missiles targeting goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu for employing delaying tactics in the second half after his team had led through a Russel Madamombe freekick six minutes into the match before Lameck Nhamo doubled the lead seven minutes later.

There was a brief stoppage of the match following the incident.

“To be honest with you, the reality on the ground is that Dynamos is a team that is driven more by the fans than the talent they possess on the field of play. That is the truth of the matter. It’s not an insult to my other colleagues, we have seen the good work that they have done. But if I look at the players that Dynamos has and I want to incorporate them in to my team, maybe one or two will make it to the starting team. That is the truth of the matter,” he told reporters after the match.

He was happy with the result and the way his players had applied themselves.

“Yes, sweet victory for us. We started off on a very positive note, inside 12 minutes we were already two up. It was the kind of start that we wanted. It upset whatever they were going to throw at us. In the end, we had to suck in a lot of pressure after they had scored just before half time. It was the disturbances that perhaps did not give a good picture for our football. I don’t think it’s what we need as a nation and some of the things that we can control, let’s try as much as possible because in the end it chases away the sponsors because of ugly scenes like what we saw today. At some stage, I felt it was no longer safe for my players to continue after what you saw happening.

“The goal that we conceded, I didn’t even see it because I was busy protesting that Lameck Nhamo is having missiles thrown at him when he got injured and that is the time they are scoring. The next thing is the goalkeeper is having missiles thrown at him and to make matters worse, now we have the assistant referee getting injured and it is there for everyone to see. At times, we end up endangering the lives of many because of the failure to accept results and today this is the message that we have for Dynamos. It is a reality check; people should not fool themselves into believing that suddenly there is a good team. The games that they have won, they have been winning them in Harare against Harare oppositions and today we were in there in the field of play and I knew we were technically better than them. We proved it to a larger extent. This is how I want to look at the game.”

Despite Triangle’s dominance, Dynamos reduced the arrears at the stroke of the first half, with skipper Marshal Machazane heading home a corner kick by Valentine “V11” Kadonzvo.

As tension grew in the stands after the second half, Ncube broke down after he was pelted with missiles by Dynamos fans as they protested against his decision to flag for offside as DeMbare attacked the Triangle goal on 68 minutes.

The match had to be stopped for 13 minutes as the medical team attended to the injured referee. He was replaced by the fourth official, Philani Ncube.

However, Dynamos tried to get back into the game as they launched some dangerous raids into their opponents’ goal, but the damage had already been done.