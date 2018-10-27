Dark skies don’t mean end of the road!

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars,” warned Rabindranath Tagore.

Don’t let your tears prevent you from seeing the beauty of the blue sky. Never let them keep you blind from the inspiring flora and fauna of the earth.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Life maybe painful. Tears may roll. But you don’t stay in that situation forever. Skies may turn black, but it doesn’t mean everything has been darkened. Dark skies don’t mean a dark life. They just resemble a turn of events or a move to another dimension.

So stay calm. Relax like those who are about to start on a honeymoon. Enjoy yourself. Remain cool, for the darkest hour is just before dawn. Good things are in store for you. Keep trying. There is light at the end of a dark tunnel. Stretch yourself up. Push a bit more. Push until you reach your elastic limit, because that’s where your answer lies.

Joseph Addison said, “If you wish to succeed in life, make perseverance your bosom friend, experience your wise counsellor, caution your elder brother, and hope your guardian genius.”

You may feel like giving up. Push once more. Stretch yourself just a bit. You will hit the right code. You will produce the right rhythm. There is a carol that’s supposed to be played from your musical instruments. So keep striking the chords. Don’t pay attention to finger pain. The pain just reminds you that there is something good ahead.

The story of Hagar

The biblical Abraham was married to Sarah, who was barren. As time went by, Abraham had a child with his maidservant Hagar. Hagar bore him Ishmael. The Holy Bible says: “And Sarah saw the son of Hagar the Egyptian, which she had unto Abraham, mocking. Wherefore, she said unto Abraham, cast out this bondwoman and her son: for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son, even with Isaac.” (Genesis 21:9-10).

This was a difficult situation for Abraham because this was his own son. Was it easy to separate a father from his own son in such a seemingly cruel manner? To please Sarah, Abraham rose up early in the “morning and took bread and a bottle of water and gave it to Hagar, putting it on her shoulder, and sent her away. She departed, and wandered in the wilderness of Beersheba.” (Genesis 21:14).

Hagar left Abraham and Sarah. As she went, she got to a time when the water in the bottle was finished. She decided to hide the child in one of the shrubs and started searching for water. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find anything. So she sat by somewhere so that she couldn’t see her child die.

As a mother, it was really painful to see her only child departing that way. But remember when you think you have reached your end, don’t forget that it’s now the beginning of good tidings to surface. It is the beginning of great tidings. It’s now time for you to explode into something bigger.

In no time, God heard her challenge: “And God opened her eyes and she saw a well of water, and she went and filled the bottle with water, and gave the lad to drink,” (Genesis 21:19). Remember the well was just there. What was missing was the opening of Hagar’s eyes to the prevailing opportunity.

There lies the opportunity

“Three rules of work: Out of a cluster find simplicity, and from the discord, find harmony. In the middle of a difficulty lies opportunity,” according to Albert Einstein.

Your life is filled with many opportunities that haven’t been tapped, gold mines that are yet to be dug and acres of diamonds that haven’t been mined. You are richer than you think. All what is missing is to open up your eyes and see the missing link.

The puzzle game

Life is a puzzle. It just needs you to see that which you are blinded from. If you don’t see certain things, it doesn’t mean they are not there. If you can’t feel something, it doesn’t mean it is not in existence.

It can be done, be blessed. You are armed and equipped to fight anything that comes your way. Let me wrap up with Donald Trump’s caution: “Get going. Move forward.

Aim high. Plan a take off. Don’t just sit on a runway and hope someone will come along and push the airplane.”

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. Email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com