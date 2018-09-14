Woods, Thomas back Koepka for PGA award

Cape Town — As the PGA Tour nears the end of the season, talk has begun to focus on who will win the coveted Player of the Year award.

With multiple three-time winners on the tour this year, think Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, choosing the winner would be a tough call. Or so you think!

Not according to Tiger Woods, who made clear exactly who he thought should win the award even before the FedEx Cup Playoffs began last month.

“You win two majors, you’ve got it,” said Woods, referencing Kofor the title on Tuesday, it seems like most of Koepka’s rivals for the award agree he’s the man.

And that includes last year’s winner Justin Thomas, who tweeted out his support in response to the nominations. —