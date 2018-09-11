Usher Girls dormitory razed by fire

FORM Four students at Usher Girls Secondary School, south-west of Bulawayo, cheated death by a whisker when their dormitory was razed by fire on Sunday night.

BY REX MPHISA

Most of the girls were left in only their night dresses when they fled the fire suspected to have started from the laundry room.

“Sadly it is true, but the girls are all safe. They lost their property.

They were left in night dresses only,” the head of the school Idah Moyo said yesterday.

“Some were in deep sleep and were woken up to run from the fire,” she said.

Usher Secondary school is 50km south west of Bulawayo, off the Plumtree Highway.

Affected students are a few weeks from sitting for their ‘O’ Level examinations.