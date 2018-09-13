Triangle, Harare City share spoils

TRIANGLE . . . . . (1)1

HARARE CITY . . . (0) 1

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Triangle’s league title chance suffered another knock when they were held to a draw by Harare City at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

The Lowveld-based side had to thank Mutare-based referee Lazarus Dirwai, who was a bit generous to them.

One of the controversial decisions was the awarding of a 38th minute penalty that was converted by the sugarcane side’s top-goalscorer Lameck Nhamo, while Ishmael Wadi restored parity for the visitors just five minutes into the second half.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro said it was a fair result, claiming that both teams were competitive on the day.

“We saw good teams that were eager to express themselves and we saw two teams with technically sound coaches.

Generally, it was a fair result,” he said.

His counterpart Mark Harrison opined that his side had been wasteful in front of goal.

“Two good teams were playing well, but I believe that we could have won the match in the first 20 minutes,” he said.

“We created five chances and we could have scored at least three goals and won the match. The penalty decision was not fair, but I don’t want to comment too much because I will get in trouble.”

Harare City started the match on a high note, creating meaningful chances, but they were let down by their wasteful

strikers.

Striker Martin Vengesai was the major culprit, as he missed a sitter in the 14th minute after beating an offside trap.

Harrison could not believe Vengesai’s miss, who shot wide with Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu to beat.