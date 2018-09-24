Potraz donates $65k to albinos, cancer patients

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) last week donated $65 000 in medical support to children living with albinism and those affected by cancer.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

In a speech, Potraz acting director general Alfred Marisa (pictured) said his organisation was committed to assisting the underprivileged in society.

“Potraz, through its corporate social responsibility programme is handing over funds towards the cancer scourge as well as medical needs for people living with albinism. So today (Friday) we are donating $50 000 towards medical support for children affected by cancer and $15 000 towards special lotions and medicines for albinism.”

The donations went to Kidzcan and the Zimbabwe Albino Association.

Marisi said Potraz put aside a budget to help the disadvantaged each year as part of the authority’s corporate social responsibility programme.

“Potraz has over the years, continuously supported both national and community initiatives that either save lives or contribute towards changing lives of Zimbabweans. We will continue to play our part in contributing towards consumers of our postal and telecommunication products and services.”

Zimbabwe Albino Association director Mercy Maunganidze said the donation had come at the right time of the year when people living with albinism suffer the most from the effects of sun.

“We are really affected mostly during this season from sun rays, that’s when we need lotions and it’s a challenge.

So this donation will ensure that every person that is living with albinism will benefit from these funds as these will be channelled towards buying lotions and other needs.”