Opposition MPs heckle shaken Malaba, Chigumba

THERE was drama in the National Assembly yesterday as opposition MDC Alliance legislators heckled and booed Chief Justice Luke Malaba, calling him a “thief” after he entered the House to swear in returning Speaker Jacob Mudenda and other presiding officers.
BY VENERANDA LANGA/KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was in attendance in the National Assembly, suffered the same fate until she was whisked out of Parliament by deputy Clerk of Parliament, Hellen Dingani.
Malaba led a full Constitutional Court bench that unanimously ruled against a petition brought by MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate in the July 30 election, Nelson Chamisa, and confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.
When he entered the House clad in his full judicial robes for the swearing-in ceremony, MDC Alliance MPs burst into song, attacking the country’s top judge, while Zanu PF MPs hit back by shouting “ED Pfee”. Malaba was visibly shaken.
Mudenda was retained as Speaker, with Tsitsi Gezi elected as his deputy in elections conducted by Zec.
The ruling Zanu PF party has 180 MPs in the National Assembly, while the MDC Alliance has 88 MPs.
Both independent MP Temba Mliswa (Norton) and NPF legislator Masango Matambanadzo (Kwekwe Central) voted for Mudenda.
In his acceptance speech, Mudenda urged MPs to unite and work together.
“The most important thing is that, through our committee system, we should be able to build consensus and build Zimbabwe,” he said.
Newly-appointed MDC Alliance chief whip Prosper Mutseyami congratulated Mudenda, but pointed out that they would continue protesting over Malaba’s handling of the election petition.
Meanwhile, Mabel Chinomona was voted Senate President, with Michael Nyambuya deputising her in an election presided over by Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and Zec.
The drama in the National Assembly started when Chegutu West MP Dextor Nduna (Zanu PF) stood up to nominate Mudenda as Speaker.
He was heckled by MDC Alliance MPs, who shouted that Nduna was a fraud who had stolen the Chegutu West elections.
Harare East MP Tendai Biti then nominated Mpariwa. Biti later told NewsDay that they had nominated Mpariwa for Speaker even though they knew that Zanu PF would win because they had the numbers.
Similar ructions were experienced in the election of the deputy Speaker when Tsitsi Gezi (wife of the late Border Gezi) was nominated by Mberengwa North MP Tafanana Zhou.
Gezi holds Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Master of Business Administration degrees.
Biti then nominated Harare Central MP Murisi Zwizwai, whom he said holds a PhD in security studies and Master of Science degree in Peace, Policy and Governance from Africa University.
Zwizwai was also a war veteran who fought alongside Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri at Manyika Front.
The voting followed party lines.
Thobela Nyandezulu
May be he is a fake war veteran.Does somebody cease to be a war veteran?Please Editor do your work.
jmoyo@yahoo.com
To be a War Vet “you must be ZANY PF”……interesting. so warped!!!
Mungandidini
Newsday should apologise to the nation, Zwizwai is not a war vet unless we are not talking about the liberation war.
tamo
honestly if MDC-A WON were we going to face the same with the ZANU PF paliamentarians? the people of Zimbabwe are not interested in childish behaviour which does not bring development and food on our tables. they heckled the CJ and so what? what did we the people who voted gain? can this behaviour stop and work start I beg wooo
gezha gezha
try not to be fanatic of the party you support. tokunyarirayi hedu tichikuwonayi takagara hedu ba benj rema refree.
dzasukwa
Comment…zvinorwadza kana mukabirwa nevanhu vemutemo.
Nico Mubvumbi
Ibva apa Dzasukwa makabirwa nani? Maloosers MDC Alliance accept defeat honourably& Zimbabwe can respect you
Nico Mubvumbi
Makabirwa nani? MDC Aliance u are now too fanatic & pathetic
Hugo Boss
What needs to be noted is that it wasn’t MDC A’s intention to go to court in the first place. NC intended to use violence, how he saw that yielding results is surprising, but that he was reading the Odinga book is undeniable. MDC A should blame itself for going to court unprepared, for lying to have overwhelming evidence, and to lie before elections that it had put in place antirigging mechanisms.
Tich
This nonsense from the MDC should stop. Chamisa is a potential dictator obsessed with power. Biti lies that Musrisi Zwizwai is a war veteran and has a PhD, which is very false
Anonymous
Dzasukwa usanyepera vanhu. Vakabirwa chii chacho. Dzidzai kutambira chokwadi
kid marongorongo
heckling does not help anything let business take its toll. Zimbabwe must move forward.
james
saka ma seats have jumped from 210 to 268 (180 + 88)
mamwe madiro amunozoita mdc akati nyanyei
Ph.D freedom
kunema special seats such as proportional representation mukawerenga constitution yenyu munozviona.These are elected indirectly i.e. they are based on the proportion of votes obtained by the party.
Yes!
pretty African Princess Chigumba….
NACIDO RICO
Blacks are lazy, incompetent, gredy and dont even know how to lead a country.
NACIDO RICO
Blacks used to live in caves. Blacks had no toilets. Blacks used bushes as toilets. Blacks had no sanitary pads.
norman
NACIDO RICO, whites also used to live in caves, had no toilets and had no sanitary pads. When does your history knowledge start? Your ignorance is boundless
NACIDO RICO
I dont trust any black person to be my leader. Whether that person is from Zanu or MDC, a black is a black and wont change.
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Comment…NACIDO RICO, “IF I AM BLACK THEN YOU ARE PINK. AS BLACK IS CHARCOAL AND WHITE IS SNOW.”
nutty dreadlock
why do you allow such racist comments mr editor that rico guy is pathetic
The man
Nacido Rico coming from white people ruled by a black man for 10years in USA go hang on a piece of thread you pig skined baboon….