Nkhatha boost for DeMbare

THERE was a huge sigh of relief in the Dynamos camp after Kingstone Nkhatha yesterday received his registration papers to enable him to feature in the local league, starting with the blockbuster clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The former South African-based striker’s participation in the big clash was a major doubt as his new club had not received an international transfer clearance from the South African Football Association to be eligible to play in the local league.

However, Dynamos manager Richard Chihoro said they have now received all the required papers and the player has already been cleared by the Premier Soccer League.

“All his papers are in order now. I’m from the PSL offices right now where I was collecting his licence,” Chihoro said yesterday afternoon.

“It’s a welcome development for the team. He is an experienced player and his contribution would be invaluable. We are happy to have him, and he is equally excited about it. He has been waiting for this moment for a long time, and he is ready to play,” he added.

Nkhatha joined the Harare giants as a free agent, but his clearance papers from his former club SuperSport United arrived after closure of the transfer window on July 31.

According to the rules governing player transfers, in particular free agents as was the case with Nkhatha, a player can only be eligible to play after a lapse of a 30-day period if his clearance from his former club comes when the transfer window has shut.

The latest development came as a big boost to Dynamos who have struggled for firepower this season, a department that coach Lloyd Mutasa has singled out as the main reason for an awful campaign thus far.

Quality Kangadze and Kuda Kumwala arrived with a lot of expectations, but they have dismally failed to fill in the big boots left by Cameroonian Christian Ntouba, who was frustrated out of the club at the start of the term.

Dynamos assistant coach Joseph Takaringofa, said the availability of the former Kaizer Chiefs man, was a massive addition to the team.

“It’s a big boost for us, he is an experienced player and he is going to give us some goals,” he said.

Takaringofa will be in charge of the team in Bulawayo this weekend, in the absence of Mutasa who is away on national duty.

The bad news in the Dynamos camp ahead of the trip to Barbourfields is the unavailability of vice-captain Marshall Machazane who is suspended for the match. The two giants are going into the match on the back of contrasting fortunes.

Dynamos will be high on confidence as they are unbeaten in the last three matches, winning two, while Highlanders are winless in the last three games, losing two.

Ocean Mushure is hoping the club will carry with the momentum.

“We have prepared well, and we are ready for the match. We are united as a team and that was clear in our last three matches that we have managed to get good results. If we can keep that unity, and play for each other, I don’t see us failing to get all the three points against Highlanders,” Mushure said.

“Our performance has improved in recent times and we have confidence. Physiologically we are on top so it will take them some effort to beat us. We are motivated to play them, and if we can win this one, then our campaign would be up and running.”

On Nkhatha, he said: “His contribution goes beyond just scoring goals. He is helping the youngsters in the team, he has played at the highest level and we hope that his experience can come in handy going forward.”

The game is the only league match this weekend.