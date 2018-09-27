Nichrut win for injured coach

NICHRUT . . . . . .(0)3

HARARE CITY . . . .(0)0

Nichrut eased their relegation fears after thumping Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Though without their gaffer John Nyikadzino who was hospitalised after he was involved in an accident earlier on, Nichrut were just impressive and more determined than their opponents.

Three second-half goals helped the Shurugwi side account for the scalp of Harare City to move out of the relegation zone.

The first goal came on 49 minutes through Shepherd Sithole who capitalised on a mistake by Raymond Uchena.

Three minutes later, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye beat his own goalkeeper Ryan Harrison.

Frankson Bushiri then sealed the game two minutes into additional time.

Nichrut assistant coach William Mhazo dedicated their victory to Nyikadzino, who is admitted to Claybank Hospital in Gweru.

“We dedicate this one to our coach. We did well to win for him and I am happy. We are not looking at how other teams perform, but our focus is just to collect maximum points,” Mhazo said.

Losing coach Mark Harrison launched a scathing attack on referee Anorld Ncube.

“What happened today is a disgrace to Zimbabwe.

“We were denied two clear penalties by the referee and a Nichrut player head-butted my player off the ball, but the referee did nothing. Week in, week out referees are against us.”