Ncube says economic stabilisation programme next month

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube will next month unveil a transitional economic stabilisation programme that will address fiscal and monetary reforms as well as an arrears clearance programme.
BY FIDELITY MHLANGA
Zimbabwe is saddled with fiscal pressures as the public sector spending is chewing above 90% of the country’s revenue, leaving little for social and infrastructure development.
Ncube yesterday met outgoing British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, and outlined how the United Kingdom would assist in arrears clearance.
“I also did share with Ambassador Laing that we are working on a transitional economic stabilisation programme that is likely to be operationalised in line with vision 2030,” Ncube said.
“In terms of that vision, we have to undertake certain reforms in terms of fiscal consolidation, (and) arrears clearance. The UK has been a big partner in terms of arrears clearance, supporting us all the way on how to think about it and convening important international meetings here and there, supporting the arrears clearance.”
Zimbabwe is burdened by a debt overhang of over $18 billion accrued from both public and private sector borrowing, resulting in the country sinking deeper into a fiscal quagmire since 2013.
Domestic debt has risen to $10 billion, while external debt stands at $8,5 billion.
Government has been issuing quasi-currency instruments in the form of Treasury Bills currently standing at about $2 billion to fund its domestic requirements.
“The direction on currency reforms is linked with the direction of fiscal reforms,” Ncube said.
“What we are considering is a package. In a sense, the fiscal side is an albatross to the monetary side. So if we are going to have monetary reforms, we are going to have fiscal reforms.
“That is reducing the budget deficit (and) getting it down to a single digit as quickly as we can and adopt a budgeting approach that always take a medium term approach. We must be clear on where we want to go in three years’ time.”
Ncube said he would have to further discuss the issue of arrears at the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings in Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia, taking place between October 12 and 14.
“We don’t have timelines yet, but it’s about options, then steps once the options have been chosen. So there are various options, so we are looking at those options and see what’s workable. But we are on top of this,” he said.
Laing said the spring meetings would be a good opportunity to set out a clear vision on how the country seeks to clear its arrears.
“The IMF and World Bank meetings in Bali will be a very good opportunity to set out the vision on a fiscal and monetary side with the creditors and to see what the timelines will be on clearing the arrears,” she said.
“We recognise that you need support and we are here to provide that support to try and encourage the process on being back to the IMF programme perhaps on an interim staff-monitored programme as soon as possible.
“So we have to start a serious dialogue with the IMF which will unlock what you really need from the international community, that is lines of credit.”
Muzepete
During the election (as regards political legitimacy) and now after the election (for economic recovery), one gets an impression of two major features of this government: a) a lot of talk versus inadequate required action and b) a focus and dependency on forces and determinants outside rather than inside the country. The usual cheer leaders will talk of giving people time but the presidency and two key ministries have already had 9 months under new leadership…
Truth
How come Tendai Biti was able to stabilise the situation in a very short space of time during the GNU without all this fancy talk of endless strategies and programs that never work in the end anyway?
chibhasikoro
Some problems we have now come from that era , Biti created short term solutions to big problems , eg we where running a cash dominated economy , secondly we using currency wc is not ours meaning we have no monetary policy we can do over it. we need long term solutions. paneziya pane dovi
The heart Problem
it was GNU as you say he was not alone. food for thought
NACIDO RICO
Bla bla bla bla bla bla chabuda hapana. Whats needed is action not words. You can talk and talk and talk but the truth is, A BLACK PERSON CAN NOT DO ANYTHING MEANINGFUL. THIS CURRENT MIN IS JUST LOOKING FOR A CHANCE TO LOOT AND KEEP ON DISHING THE PROMISES. VERY SOON WE WILL BE IN 2023 WITHOUT ANYTHING MEANINGFUL DONE. SHAME.
chibhasikoro
Some problems we have now come from that era , Biti created short term solutions to big problems , eg we where running a cash dominated economy , secondly we using currency wc is not ours meaning we have no monetary policy we can do over it. we need long term solutions. paneziya pane dovi
citizen
Our problems are way beyond tinkering with fiscal and monetary reforms, we have destroyed prime industries through high taxation and hostile policies,skilled people have emigrated,our markets have evaporated and nobody trusts us.
g40
dofo rakadzidza biti aita sei kana usina zvekutaura nyarara
Frank Mashoko
This Mthuli chap seems to be punching above his weight. He seems to have no clue about how to solve Zim economic problems. Apparently, he needs time to read some Economics textbooks to come up with a “solution”. Zimbos must closely watch Mthuli he could be a conman.
Munya
ok Mr Ncube, lets push, I know you will achieve.