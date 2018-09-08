Mnangagwa strikes gold in Kirsty

Zimbabwe’s most decorated sports person, Kirsty Coventry, was yesterday appointed Sport minister, in a move that won President Emmerson Mnangagwa several accolades across the political divide as well as the sports communities.
BY Kevin Mapasure
Coventry, who won seven Olympic medals at Athens 2004 as well as Beijing 2008, was the biggest surprise in Mnangagwa’s Cabinet announced in Harare yesterday.
She is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and in early 2018, she was elected the chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, the body that represents all Olympic athletes worldwide.
At the 2004 Summer Olympics, in Athens, Greece, Coventry won three medals: a gold, a silver and a bronze, while at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, she won four medals: a gold and three silvers.
The swimming legend takes over from Kazembe Kazembe, who was reassigned to the Information Technology ministry.
Former Sports minister David Coltart hailed the move.
“Brief comment on new Zim Cabinet — good that is only 20, no (Obert) Mpofu or (Patrick) Chinamasa, good Finance and Sports ministers in (Mthuli) Ncube and Kirsty Coventry. So overall an improvement on the last one. I am always happy to give credit where it is due,” he commented on his Twitter handle.
National cricket team batsman Sikandar Raza was also pleased with Coventry’s appointment.
“What great news for the whole country that Coventry is the new Sports minister. A legend who represented Zimbabwe everywhere, flew the flag high and won so many medals for the country. She knows exactly what needs to be done to turn the whole thing around,” Raza wrote on social media.
Car racing driver Axel Jefferies observed that the Sports ministry had been given a deserving and qualified leader.
“Congratulations Kirsty Coventry on being appointed new Sports minister in Zimbabwe. Finally, an experienced and qualified athlete with the credentials for the position,” he said.
eliasha
New President with brains
chitofu
signals where the country is headed for,thumbs up Mr President.
Anonymous
Kirsty Coventry deserves her new ministerial post. I am happy for that tank you ED
Anonymous
What an improvement, well tried ED in building confidence in people
Munyoro wekwaZvimba
For a start i think this is a good cabinet compared to the previous years. Joram Gumbo should have joined his colleagues on the sidelines.He is a black sheep in this cabinet because of his tainted history in his previous portfolio.His failure to address issues at Air Zim and his invovement in shaddy deals with the former first family leaves a lot to be desired.This cabinet if given full support and all forms of manipulation is avoided i believe it can perform.Lastly i believe a new chief at RBZ is needed Mangundya has proven beyond any reasonable doubt that he is incapable.
Anonymous
we give credit where it is due. Thumbs up ED, for identiying skill and not persona.
Citizen
The new cabinet looks good and promising but a lot depends on how the president allows his ministers to perform free of manipulation and politicking. We will also want to see how poor performing ministers will be dealt with but it is good that the old school has been done away with.